Nissan Motor Co Ltd Sustainability Seminar Transcript

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us at Nissan Sustainability Seminar 2023 circular economy.



My name is Ohara with Global Communications of Nissan Motor Corporation. I have the pleasure of serving as your emcee today. The seminar is divided into 2 parts, beginning with the presentation, then panel discussion.



First, we'll be inviting Chief Sustainability Officer of Nissan Motor Corporation, Mr. Joji Tagawa, to explain Nissan's initiatives in the field of environment. Then we'll be inviting experts to take part in the panel discussion entitled Equality Towards a Circular Economy From Idea to Action.



And without further ado, I would like to invite Mr. Tagawa. Mr. Tagawa, the floor is yours.



Joji Tagawa - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior VP & Chief sustainability Officer



Thank you, everyone, for joining Nissan's Annual Sustainability Seminar. I'm Nissan's Chief Sustainability Officer, Joji Tagawa. For our third annual session, we will have 2 panel discussions, each with a different theme. The first is circular economy, and the