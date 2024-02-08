Q3 2024 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Sadayuki Hamaguchi - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Chief Communications Officer & Corporate VP



[Interpreted] Welcome, everyone, to the Nissan financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. We would like to begin the results announcement.



Our today's attendee is our CFO, Mr. Stephen Ma. Please go ahead. Mr. Ma, CFO, will give you the results. Please go ahead.



Stephen Ma - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Executive Officer & CFO



Thank you, Hamaguchi-san. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nissan's third quarter results for the 9 months ending December 31, 2023. Before addressing our results, I want to express my condolences for everyone impacted by the Noto earthquake. Our thoughts are with the families, friends and the communities affected.



I also want to thank the entire Nissan team and partners for delivering steady results in the face of challenges. Let me begin with our third quarter highlights. Nissan delivered significant improvement on several measures. Net revenue increased by 22%. Operating profit rose by 65%, and net income