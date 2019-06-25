Nissan Motor Co Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 25, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Hiroto Saikawa - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good morning. As the President for Nissan Motor Company, I would like to extend to you a warm welcome and thank you for coming to Nissan Ordinary Shareholders Meeting today. In accordance with the articles of incorporation of the company, I will preside over the general meeting today. We have allowed the press to observe this meeting. And please understand that this general meeting is wholly broadcasted through the Internet in order to give access to people who were not able to join us on site today.



Now I hereby declare the opening of the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nissan Motor Company Limited.



Submission of matters. I would submit as the matters to be dealt with at this meeting the proposed items as stated in the Notice of the Convocation.



I have a few requests in order to make this general meeting run smoothly. Your corporation would be highly appreciated. I will notify you when we reach question-and-answer session, so please reserve any question or comments,