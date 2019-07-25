Jul 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Received the handouts? Okay. So it's 4 p.m., so we would like to begin the announcement of the first quarter financial results. Thank you very much.
Thank you for joining this session out of your tight schedule. I am happy to see a lot of you today.
We would like to ask CFO, Karube-san, to provide the results of the financial performance. Mr. Karube, please go ahead.
Hiroshi Karube - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - CFO & Executive Officer
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the announcement of Nissan's first quarter earnings for fiscal year 2019. Today, I will outline our global sales performance and first quarter financial results. Following my presentation, CEO, Saikawa, will provide additional details on the business transformation plan that we announced in May.
I will first start with a summary of the first quarter results. In the first quarter, our global sales volume decreased 6% to 1,231,000 units but outperformed the market which declined 6.8%.
Looking
Q1 2020 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript
Jul 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...