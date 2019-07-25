Q1 2020 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Received the handouts? Okay. So it's 4 p.m., so we would like to begin the announcement of the first quarter financial results. Thank you very much.



Thank you for joining this session out of your tight schedule. I am happy to see a lot of you today.



We would like to ask CFO, Karube-san, to provide the results of the financial performance. Mr. Karube, please go ahead.



Hiroshi Karube - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - CFO & Executive Officer



Yes, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the announcement of Nissan's first quarter earnings for fiscal year 2019. Today, I will outline our global sales performance and first quarter financial results. Following my presentation, CEO, Saikawa, will provide additional details on the business transformation plan that we announced in May.



I will first start with a summary of the first quarter results. In the first quarter, our global sales volume decreased 6% to 1,231,000 units but outperformed the market which declined 6.8%.



Looking