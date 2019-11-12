Q2 2020 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you very much for waiting. We now commence the presentation session of the Financial Presentation for Fiscal 2019 of Nissan Motor Company. Thank you very much for coming despite your busy schedule, and thank you very much for a large turnout.



First of all, I will ask Mr. Stephen Ma to make the presentation regarding the financial results. Mr. Ma, floor is yours.



Stephen Ma - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Corporate VP



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Stephen Ma, and I'm currently the Corporate Vice President and Global Controller of Nissan Motor Company. Starting next month, I will be the Chief Financial Officer, and I'm looking forward to working with all of you. Thank you for joining us for the announcement of Nissan's half year's earning for fiscal year 2019.



Today, I will outline Nissan's global sales performance and financial results for the first 6 months of fiscal year 2019 as well as the full year outlook. Following the presentation, we will be happy to take any questions you may have.

