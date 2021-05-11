May 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Thank you very much for attending the press conference announcing Nissan Motor's Fiscal 2020 Financial Results. Thank you for attending in such a large number. In view of the current situation, this meeting will be using the Internet system and livestreaming.



First of all, let me introduce the attendees of the meeting: President and CEO, Mr. Makoto Uchida; COO, Ashwani Gupta; and CFO, Steve Ma. I ask for your kind of cooperation. Now without further ado, let me invite Mr. Uchida to speak.



Makoto Uchida - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, CEO, President & Director



[Interpreted] Thank you for joining us today. To begin with, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the health care workers around the world who are on the front lines of battling COVID-19. Nissan continues to place the highest priority on the safety of everyone we work with and serve, including the customers, dealers, suppliers, employees and their families. We are doing our utmost to prevent infections