Nissan Motor Co Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 22, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Makoto Uchida - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, CEO, President & Director



Good morning. As President for Nissan Motor Company, I would like to extend to you a warm welcome and thank you for coming to the Nissan Ordinary Shareholders Meeting today. In accordance with the articles of incorporation of the company, I will preside over the general meeting today.



Allow me to offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to all those affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to health care professionals who are putting themselves a risk on a daily basis to take care of people with many of them on the front lines. In order to prevent shareholders from being affected with COVID-19, this general meeting will be held on a much smaller scale. Our executives and staff members are wearing a mask as a general rule. Please allow us to take off our mask while speaking so that you can hear us clearly. We will also be maintaining social distance. We would like to ask you for your understanding and cooperation regarding this