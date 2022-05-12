May 12, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Now ladies and gentlemen, we would like to begin the presentation of the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2021. Thank you very much for joining us in such a large number. In order to prevent the spread of COVID infection, today's briefing will be live streamed via Internet conferencing system.



First of all, I would like to introduce the officers who are present today: Makoto Uchida, President and the Chief Executive Officer; Ashwani Gupta, COO, Chief Operating Officer; Stephen Ma, CFO, Chief Financial Officer.



Thank you very much. Now first of all, I'd like to call upon CEO Uchida to offer his greetings, Mr. Uchida, over to you.



Makoto Uchida - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, CEO, President & Director



[Interpreted] Thank you for joining us today. Nissan continues to place the highest priority on the safety and well-being of our employees and communities as we run our operations. We support international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and