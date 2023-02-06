Feb 06, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Jean-Dominique Senard -



Hello everybody, and thank you very much for joining this event from everywhere in the world. Today, obviously, is an important day for our 3 companies, Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. And it is a real pleasure to share with you what we have built together. Our common future, of course, and still a unique alliance.



We have all been waiting a long time for this moment. I remember mentioning to you 1 year ago that one should not be too impatient about the structural evolution of the Alliance. But now the time has come. After an intense and comprehensive common work, we are now ready to move our partnership obviously, to a new era.



After 24 years of existence, our corporation holds its place among the world's automotive leaders. We must never forget. It covers 100% of the major automotive markets. The Alliance purchasing organization weighs EUR 85 billion in purchases every year. We have already gone a long way in terms of platform commonization. We have made a lot of decision together engaging in hundreds of common projects around the world. As you know, 60