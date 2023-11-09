Q2 2024 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Makoto Uchida - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, CEO, President & Director



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nissan's first half results for the 6-month period ending September 30, 2023. Nissan's financial performance for the first half of this fiscal year improved significantly from the prior year. Net revenue increased 30%. Operating profit was up 115%, and net income substantially increased. Since fiscal year 2020, we have been working on the Nissan NEXT business transformation plan. The results of our continuous efforts are reflected in our business performance in the current fiscal year, which is the final year of the plan.



Now I would like to ask our CFO, Mr. Stephen Ma, to present the results for the