Apr 20, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Sean Krakiwsky - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. - President & CEO, Founder



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Sean Krakiwsky; I'm the CEO and Founder of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. We make portable NMR and MRI machines for industrial and healthcare applications. We do seek Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements.



Where we're trading at today, we have a market cap of about $100 million. We are a revenue-generating company, so we've stated publicly that we did approximately $16 million in revenue in 2021. We've also stated publicly that our revenue target for 2022 is $35 million or more, so not one of these tech companies that's sort of burning boatloads of cash. We are EBITDA positive. We have plenty of cash on our balance sheet, and we have some exciting milestones in the next year and beyond.



So I founded the business about 12 years ago, and it's just been a fabulous journey. I'll talk a little bit more about that as we get through this. We have a fabulous management team, including an incredibly talented and experienced CFO; and our CTO, Julien Muller, has a really unique vision for the