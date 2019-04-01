Q4 2018 NXT Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

George Liszicasz - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you very much, Cody. Welcome, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for the NXT Energy Solutions Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This is George Liszicasz; and joining me today's conference call is Eugene Woychyshyn, Corporate Controller and Interim Financial Officer; Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia and Middle East; and Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas.



These days and the coming months will be exciting times for NXT as we work towards new contract opportunities. As announced last week, NXT