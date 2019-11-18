Q3 2019 NXT Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT Energy Solutions. Please go ahead, Mr. Liszicasz.



George Liszicasz - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you very much, Eric, and welcome, everyone, for joining us today for NXT Solutions Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call.



My name is George Liszicasz; and joining me today on this conference call is Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia and Middle East; Enrique Hung, Director of GeoScience for the Americas, is currently in Latin America, working on new contract opportunities.



The purpose of today's call is to briefly discuss the