Q4 2019 NXT Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

George Liszicasz - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Lee. Welcome, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for NXT Energy Solutions' Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. I hope that you and your families enjoy good health in these trying times.



This is George Liszicasz, and joining me on today's conference call is Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia and Middle East; along with Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas; and Mohammad Saqib, Operations Director and Head of