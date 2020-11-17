Q3 2020 NXT Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

George Liszicasz - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, David. Welcome, and thank you for -- thank you, everyone, for joining us today for NXT Solutions -- Energy Solutions Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This is George Liszicasz; and joining me today's conference call is Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Xiang Gui, Director of R&D and SFD Sensor Development; Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia and the Middle East; also Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas; and Mohammad Saqib, Operations Director and