Q4 2020 NXT Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

George Liszicasz - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you very much, Patricia. Welcome, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for NXT Energy Solutions Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This is George Liszicasz. And joining me on today's conference call is Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Xiang Gui, Director of R&D and SFD Sensor Development; Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia and Middle East; Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas; and Mohammad Saqib, Operations Director and Head of Interpretation.



The purpose of today's call is to briefly discuss the highlights of the