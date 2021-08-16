Q2 2021 NXT Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Faith and I will be your conferencing operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NXT Energy Solutions 2021 Second Quarter End Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT Energy Solutions. Please go ahead, Mr. Liszicasz.



George Liszicasz - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Faith. Welcome, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for NXT Energy Solutions Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This is George Liszicasz, and joining me today's conference call is Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Xiang Gui, Director of R&D; Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia, Middle East; and Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas; and Mohammad Saqib, Head of Interpretation and Project Engineer.



The purpose of today's call is