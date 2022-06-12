Jun 12, 2022 / 06:40PM GMT

Brian Fowler - Northstar Gold Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Greg. It's a pleasure to be here at the Metals Investor Forum in Toronto, and I thank everybody for taking the time to hear the Northstar story. 10 minutes isn't very long, so I'll just get right at it.



Obligatory cautionary statements slide, I will be making some forward-looking statements. So Northstar is listed on the CSE and the OTCQB recent listing, and we're focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Kirkland Lake region in Northeastern Ontario. Our strategy is to develop a 1 million -- plus 1 million-ounce mineral resource at our 100% owned Miller Gold Property situated 18 kilometers southeast of Kirkland Lake.



Since the last two years, Northstar spent more than $4 million in exploration in Miller drilling some 50 holes in about 9,500 meters. And this resulted in the discovery and the expansion of our -- what we're calling near-surface Allied Syenite Gold Zone, where we've got a number of high-grade intercepts ranging from 70 to 770 gold gram meters.



