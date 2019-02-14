Q4 2018 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 07:15AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 14, 2019 / 07:15AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Geir Haoy

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO

* Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group Executive VP & CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Christopher MÃ¸llerlÃ¸kken

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Knut Erik LÃ¸vstad

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Steffen Evjen

Danske Bank Markets Equity Research - Analyst



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Okay. Seems that we have almost all seats taken. That's very good. Welcome this morning to Kongsberg Gruppen's first -- fourth quarter presentation and also the year-end results. I will start saying that it has been very exciting 2018 for Kongsberg, and I think we also had a very strong finish in 2018, and we will come back to that.



