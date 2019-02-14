Feb 14, 2019 / 07:15AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 14, 2019 / 07:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Geir Haoy
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO
* Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group Executive VP & CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Christopher MÃ¸llerlÃ¸kken
Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Knut Erik LÃ¸vstad
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
* Steffen Evjen
Danske Bank Markets Equity Research - Analyst
=====================
Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO
Okay. Seems that we have almost all seats taken. That's very good. Welcome this morning to Kongsberg Gruppen's first -- fourth quarter presentation and also the year-end results. I will start saying that it has been very exciting 2018 for Kongsberg, and I think we also had a very strong finish in 2018, and we will come back to that.
Q4 2018 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 14, 2019 / 07:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...