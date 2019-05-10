Q1 2019 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

May 10, 2019 / 06:15AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Geir Haoy

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO

* Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group Executive VP & CFO

* Lisa Edvardsen Haugan

Kongsberg Maritime AS - EVP of Finance



Conference Call Participants

* Hans-Erik Jacobsen

Nordea Markets, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Knut Erik LÃ¸vstad

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Good morning. Welcome to Q1 Presentation for Kongsberg Group. Today together with me I have Gyrid, our CFO, as normal; and then, in addition, we also brought Lisa Haugan, she is the EVP Finance for Kongsberg Maritime. So we are very pleased to have Lisa here. She will come back a little bit later in the presentation and to give you some insights on the synergies and