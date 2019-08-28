Q2 2019 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 28, 2019 / 06:15AM GMT

Aug 28, 2019 / 06:15AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Geir Haoy

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO

* Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group Executive VP & CFO

* Lisa Edvardsen Haugan

Kongsberg Maritime AS - EVP of Finance



Conference Call Participants

* Christopher MÃ¸llerlÃ¸kken

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Eivind Sars Veddeng

DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Haakon Amundsen

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Lead Analyst

* Hans-Erik Jacobsen

Nordea Markets, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Okay. Good morning. Very pleased to see so many of you joining us this morning. Welcome to the second quarter and the first half year investor presentation for Kongsberg Group.