Q3 2019 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 30, 2019

Geir Haoy

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO

Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group Executive VP & CFO

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan

Kongsberg Maritime AS - EVP of Finance



Conference Call Participants

* Eivind Sars Veddeng

DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Hans-Erik Jacobsen

Nordea Markets, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Knut Erik LÃ¸vstad

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Okay. Welcome. Very pleased to see all of you here this morning for the third quarter presentation of Kongsberg Group's status.



Together with me, as usual, our CFO, Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸; and we have also Lisa Haugan, Chief of Value Capture; and also new EVP for Deck