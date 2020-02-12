Q4 2019 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 07:15AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 12, 2020 / 07:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Geir Haoy

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO

* Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group Executive VP & CFO

* Jan Erik Julseth Hoff

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Christopher MÃ¸llerlÃ¸kken

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Hans-Erik Jacobsen

Nordea Markets, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Knut Erik LÃ¸vstad

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Sveinung Alvestad

Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Kongsberg's preliminary 2019 results and results from fourth quarter 2019.



Very