Q1 2020 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Geir Haoy

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO

* Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - CFO and Executive VP of Legal, Compliance & Property

* Jan Erik Julseth Hoff

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter presentation of KONGSBERG's results. You will get results presented by our President and CEO, Geir Haoy; and Executive Chief Officer and -- Chief Financial Officer, Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand over to Geir Haoy to present the results.



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Jan Erik. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this first quarter presentation. As we can't meet physically, I'm very pleased to see that so many of you have