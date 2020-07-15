Jul 15, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 15, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Geir Haoy
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO
* Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - CFO and Executive VP of Legal, Compliance & Property
* Jan Erik Julseth Hoff
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR
=====================
Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of KONGSBERG's results for the second quarter 2020. The results will be presented by our CEO and President, Geir Haoy; as well as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸. (Operator Instructions)
So with that, I'll leave the floor to Geir Haoy.
Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO
Yes. Thank you, Jan Erik. Good morning, and welcome everyone on the call, and thank you for joining us today. As you know, COVID-19 is still very much an issue, and
Q2 2020 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 15, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...