Oct 30, 2020 / 07:15AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 30, 2020 / 07:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Geir Haoy
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO
* Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - CFO and Executive VP of Legal, Compliance & Property
* Jan Erik Julseth Hoff
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR
=====================
Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of our third quarter results. I hope you can see and hear us clearly. And since this is a webcast-only presentation, we will accept questions through the webcast -- submitted through the webcast, and they will all be answered towards the end of the presentation.
The results today will be presented by our President and CEO, Geir Haoy; as well as our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gyrid Skalleberg Ingero.
I now leave the floor to Geir Haoy.
Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President &
Q3 2020 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 30, 2020 / 07:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...