Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kongsberg's first ever digital-only Capital Markets Day. Today, you will receive presentations from our CEO, CFO, as well as from the 3 business area presidents. Due to the current situation, the presentations will be given from 2 different locations. After the last presentation, we will have a Q&A session, where all those who have presented will be available to answer questions.



Questions may be submitted through the webcast throughout the presentation -- today's presentations. Then to the agenda for today. First, you will receive a presentation from our Chief Executive Officer, Geir HÃ¥Ã¸y, followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Gyrid Skalleberg IngerÃ¸. At approximately 12:00 p.m. the business area presentations will begin with Kongsberg Maritime and President, Egil Haugsdal; followed by Kongsberg Digital with Hege Skryseth; then finally, Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace will present his business area. At approximately 1 p.m. -- 1:15 p.m., we will gather all the