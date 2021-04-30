Q1 2021 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 30, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Geir Haoy

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO

* Gyrid Skalleberg Ingero

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - CFO and Group Executive VP of Compliance & Property

* Jan Erik Julseth Hoff

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



=====================

Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Kongsberg's First Quarter 2021 Results. The presentation today will be given by our President and Chief Executive Officer, Geir Haoy; as well as our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gyrid Ingero.



I will ask press and journalists that are to set up interviews with us after the presentation to contact our Corporate Communications department. You will find their contact details on our webpage, www.kongsberg.com.



And with that, I will leave