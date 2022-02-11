Q4 2021 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT

Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Kongsberg's Preliminary Annual Accounts for 2021 and Fourth Quarter Results. Together with me today, I have President and CEO, Geir Haoy, as well as Executive Vice President and CFO, Gyrid Skalleberg Ingero. The presentation today will be given only through webcast and you can submit questions through the webcast frame on your screen. Please also include your name in the question.



And with that, I'll leave the floor to Geir Haoy.



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Jan Erik. Good morning, and welcome to everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the presentation of the fourth quarter and preliminary full year results for 2021, which I must say I'm very satisfied with. And as you will see today, once again, our results show that we are succeeding in our efforts. We continue to capture new orders, deliver profitable projects and build our backlog to secure the future. So all in all, the financials are solid and