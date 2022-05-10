Q1 2022 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of Kongsberg's First Quarter Results 2022. The presentation today is a webcast only and questions may be submitted through the webcast by following the link on your screen. The results today will be presented by our CEO and President, Geir Haoy; as well as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gyrid Skalleberg Ingero.



And with that, I'll leave the floor to Geir Haoy.



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Jan Erik. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter presentation. I'm pleased to announce that Kongsberg has performed well in the first quarter of this year. The positive trend from 2021 continued across all business areas. I will share some key figures with you a little bit later. There are, however, some dark clouds gathering that will again test our ability to adapt to rapidly changing conditions. The tragic and meaningless war of Ukraine following the invasion of Ukraine will