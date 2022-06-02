Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Kongsberg's Capital Markets Day 2022, both those of you that are present here in Oslo as well as those of you following the webcast online. Today, you will receive presentations from a broad group of Kongsberg's executives, diving into our targets initiatives and efforts to supply our markets with reliable, efficient and sustainable solutions. The agenda is on the screen behind me, and we will accept questions after each of the sessions. We will also accept questions entered into the webcast, and those will be asked by me during the Q&A session.



With that, it's showtime. And after a short introduction video, President and Chief Executive Officer, Geir Haoy, will enter the floor.



(presentation)



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. Really good to see you all. Also, those of you following us on the webcast, good afternoon to you as well.



On behalf of the executive team of Kongsberg