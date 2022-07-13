Q2 2022 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT
Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kongsberg's presentation of our second quarter 2022 results. The results today will be presented by President and CEO, Geir Haoy, as well as Executive Vice President and CFO, Gyrid Skalleberg Ingero. You may submit questions throughout the broadcast by using the question function on your webcast, and please also spell out your name when asking a question. And with that, I'll leave the floor to Geir Haoy.
Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO
Thank you, Jan Erik. So good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first half year and second quarter results for 2022. I must say it was really good to see many of you when we last met in person during our Capital Market Day last month. I hope that you all gained good insights during the day, including updates on our growth ambition and financial targets.
As a global company, we are affected by changes in international trade, access to components and global politics. This situation challenge us,
