Q3 2022 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of Kongsberg's Third Quarter 2022 Results. Today's numbers will be presented by President and CEO, Geir Haoy; as well as Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Gyrid Skalleberg Ingero. Good morning also to those of you who are following this presentation through the webcast. You may also ask questions after the presentation and questions may be submitted through the webcast throughout the presentation and will be presented on stage after the presenters are done with their slides.



With that, I would like to leave the floor to President and CEO, Geir Haoy.



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Jan Erik. Good morning, everyone, both to those listening in on the broadcast and also to all of you here in this room. It's good to see you. Welcome to our third quarter presentation for 2022. Before I go on with the presentation, let me start with some overall reflections on the global situation. The security situation in Europe has