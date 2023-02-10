Q4 2022 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 07:15AM GMT

Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Kongsberg's Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Annual Accounts 2022. Today's presentation is a webcast only, and you are able to ask questions through the webcast. The results today will be presented by our President and CEO, Geir Haoy as well as our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gyrid Ingero.



Before Geir enters the stage, I would like you to have a look at this.



(presentation)



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, to this fourth quarter presentation and webcast. Let me start by saying that I'm very proud of what all my colleagues in Kongsberg have achieved and how we have performed in 2022. We delivered on our strategic priorities and met the targets that we laid out for the group back in 2019 on our Capital Market Day. We have continued to grow our top line and earnings despite challenging conditions. And we entered 2023 with an order backlog higher and