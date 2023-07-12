Q2 2023 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT

Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of Kongsberg's Second Quarter 2023 Results. (Operator Instructions) Today's results will be presented by President and CEO, Geir Haoy together with CFO and Executive Vice President, Mette Toft Bjorgen. You will see 2 frames in your video window, one with the video and one with the slides. You can select which of these frames to focus by holding your mouse pointer over your screen and select your view.



And with that, I'll leave the floor to Geir Haoy.



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Jan Erik. Good day and welcome everyone to this second quarter presentation of 2023. I want to start-off by thanking all good colleagues and partners around the world for their efforts they have put in so far this year. Kongsberg is growing and performing strongly. Thanks to our skilled people, technology leadership and dedication.



In terms of results, Kongsberg has continued a good trend and delivered growth, solid results