Jul 12, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT
Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR
Good morning and welcome to the presentation of Kongsberg's Second Quarter 2023 Results. (Operator Instructions) Today's results will be presented by President and CEO, Geir Haoy together with CFO and Executive Vice President, Mette Toft Bjorgen. You will see 2 frames in your video window, one with the video and one with the slides. You can select which of these frames to focus by holding your mouse pointer over your screen and select your view.
And with that, I'll leave the floor to Geir Haoy.
Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO
Thank you, Jan Erik. Good day and welcome everyone to this second quarter presentation of 2023. I want to start-off by thanking all good colleagues and partners around the world for their efforts they have put in so far this year. Kongsberg is growing and performing strongly. Thanks to our skilled people, technology leadership and dedication.
In terms of results, Kongsberg has continued a good trend and delivered growth, solid results
Q2 2023 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 12, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...