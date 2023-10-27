Q3 2023 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT

Jan Erik Julseth Hoff - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Group VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of KONGSBERG'S Third Quarter 2023 results. Today's results will be presented to you by President and Chief Executive Officer, Geir Haoy, as well as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mette Bjorgen. This is a webcast-only presentation, but you may submit questions through the link you find on your screen. Please also include your name in the question.



With that, I'll leave the floor to our President and Chief Executive Geir HÃ¥Ã¸y.



Geir Haoy - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Jan Erik, and good morning, everyone. I want to start off this third quarter presentation by thanking good colleagues and all around the world are extraordinary efforts and support.



Based on our period with strong performance, the Board of Directors have decided to pay out an extraordinary appreciation to all employees in Q4.



I would also like to thank customer partners and all other stakeholders for the