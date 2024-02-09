Q4 2023 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 07:15AM GMT

Good morning and welcome to the presentations of Kongsberg's fourth quarter and preliminary annual accounts for 2023.



Today's presentation will be given to you by our president and CEO Geir HÃ¥Ã¸y; as well as our Executive Vice President and CFO Mette Toft BjÃ¸rgen.



Geir HÃ¥Ã¸y - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Erik. Welcome to the conference presentation of the fourth quarter and full-year results for 2023. As you all know, we are living in a time of change and geopolitical tension. The distance between the superpower has increased and the world has become more unpredictable.



In Europe, we have had an ongoing war in Ukraine for almost two years. At the end of 2023, I had the honor of meeting President Zelenskyy when he visited Oslo. That was a