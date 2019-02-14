Full Year 2018 Nestle SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Good afternoon to everyone. Good morning to our listener from the U.S. Welcome to the NestlÃ© Full Year 2018 Investor Call. I am Luca Borlini, Head of the NestlÃ© Investor Relation.



With me today is our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider; and our Chief Financial Officer, FranÃ§ois Roger. As usual, first, we will start with the presentation by our CEO, Mark Schneider. Then, he will then hand over to our CFO, FranÃ§ois Roger, for the financial review. At the end, we will open up the lines for Q&A. I draw your attention to the disclaimer and our notes on the full year 2017 restatements.



And now I hand over to Mark.



Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our investor call participants today. We appreciate your interest and look forward to updating you on some of the significant progress we've been making at NestlÃ© in 2018.



Looking at