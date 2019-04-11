Nestle SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 11, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Paul Bulcke - NestlÃ©S.A.-Chairman



(technical difficulty) a few personal words. 2018, dear, shareholders, ladies and gentlemen, was a year of considerable progress and developments for NestlÃ©. Results achieved last year are fully in line with our expectations, and they confirm that your company is one of the best-performing and most consistent in its industry. These results also confirmed the relevance of NestlÃ©'s strategy as well as the strength of its value creation model, value that's being created for you, our shareholders, but also value that's being created for the communities in which we live and value created for society at large, value that is created not only over the long term, but also year-after-year.



In 2018, NestlÃ© accelerated its growth in an environment and sector that remain highly competitive and demanding. Our trading operating profit margin increased significantly. We've become even more efficient and reduced our structural costs, and we've continued to develop our portfolio of activities and brands.



Allow me to pay tribute to the