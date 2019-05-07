Nestle SA Investor Seminar Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 12:35PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Good afternoon to everyone. I am Luca Borlini, Head of the Investor Relation Department. On behalf of our leadership team, I want to welcome you to the NestlÃ© 2019 Investor Conference. I would like to take a moment to thank the NestlÃ© USA team, particularly Steve Presley, for the outstanding job they have done in providing and organizing the event today.



For those who are connected by webcast, you would be able to follow all presentations online as well as the Q&A sessions. The pdf presentation will be available on our website 5 minutes before each presenter starts. A replay of the event will be also available at the end of the session today.



Now over to the agenda. Pursuing our value-creation strategy is the title of the 2019 investor conference. Mark Schneider, our Chief Executive Officer, will start with a strategic overview. Then Patrice Bula, our Head of Strategic Business Units; and Stephen Pelzer, our Chief Technology Officer, will talk about innovation at NestlÃ© and how we are trying to make it faster