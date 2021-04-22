Apr 22, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR
good afternoon, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to Nestle's First Quarter Sales Conference Call and Webcast. I am Luca Borlini, Head of Nestle's Investor Relations. Today, I am joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider; and our Chief Financial Officer, FranÃ§ois Roger. Mark will start with the key messages. FranÃ§ois will follow with a review of the first quarter 2021 sales performance. We will then open the lines for your questions. Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer. And now I hand over to Mark.
Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director
Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company. We are pleased to report an exceptionally strong quarter to you today. In a nutshell, we saw a rebounding level of business in China-based on a very low level of comparison last year, gradual recovery in our out
Q1 2021 Nestle SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Apr 22, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
