Feb 24, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



It is my great honor to introduce the last presenter at this year's conference, NestlÃ©, which I can only begin to describe as the world's largest food and beverage company. The group's unparalleled geographic footprint and leadership in attractive category is shown through once again throughout a tumultuous 2022.



NestlÃ© posted another year of outstanding organic growth and demonstrated margin resiliency. Furthermore, management committed to sustainable mid-single-digit growth in the years ahead as it returns margins to the 17.5% to 18.5% range by 2025.



To unpack the company a bit more and lay out the attractive growth still ahead, we welcome back Chief Financial Officer, FranÃ§ois Roger. Additionally, we are delighted to be joined by Nina Leigh Krueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of NestlÃ© Purina PetCare, North America, for an in-depth look at NestlÃ©'s PetCare business after yet another year of enviable double-digit growth.



Thank you both so much for being here. FranÃ§ois, I'll turn it over to you.



FranÃ§ois Roger