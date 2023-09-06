Sep 06, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT

Warren Lester Ackerman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of European Consumer Equity Research



Let's get cracking. Delighted to welcome NestlÃ© to the Barclays Consumer Stables Conference. I have FranÃ§ois-Xavier Roger, Group CFO of NestlÃ© and Steve Presley, [Head of] North America. So it's going to be a fireside chat format, and there will be a breakout next door. So please do join us at the end.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of European Consumer Equity ResearchWelcome gentlemen. I think we're going to start with you, FranÃ§ois, on the topic of real internal growth. We've seen more mix, like I said, for the last few quarters. You sounded confident about it turning positive in the second half. Wouldn't that be more Q3 or Q4 weighted? And can you maybe explain the building blocks behind your confidence about the back half? And then, looking forward, and with your back to the 3%, 4% real internal growth into next year, what needs to happen to get into that kind of zone?