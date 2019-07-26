Half Year 2019 Nestle SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the NestlÃ© Half Year 2019 Investor Call. I'm Luca Borlini, Head of NestlÃ© Investor Relations.



Today, I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider; and our Chief Financial Officer, FranÃ§ois Roger. We will begin, as usual, the call with some prepared remarks by Mark. FranÃ§ois will then follow with a review of the half year financial figures. We will then open the lines for your questions.



Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer. And now I hand over to Mark.



Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company. I think it is fair to say that we're looking back on a successful second quarter and first half. I would like to thank team NestlÃ©, our more than 300,000 associates around the world