Full Year 2020 Nestle SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Good afternoon, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the NestlÃ© Full Year 2020 Results Webcast. I am Luca Borlini, Head of NestlÃ©'s Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider; and Chief Financial Officer, FranÃ§ois Roger.



Mark will begin with an overview of 2020 and discuss the 2021 guidance as well as the midterm outlook. FranÃ§ois will follow with a review of the full year 2020 sales and profit figures. We will then open up the lines for your questions.



Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer. And now I hand over to Mark.



Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your strong interest in our company. And I think we have very reassuring results to share with you for the year 2020 and also a very encouraging outlook for the year '21