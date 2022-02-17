Full Year 2021 Nestle SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the NestlÃ© Full Year 2021 Results Webcast. I'm Luca Borlini, Head of NestlÃ© Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider; and our Chief Financial Officer, FranÃ§ois Roger. Mark will begin with an overview of 2021 and discuss the 2022 guidance as well as the midterm outlook. FranÃ§ois will follow with a review of the full year 2021 sales and profit figures. We will then open up the lines for your questions.



Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer. And now I hand over to Mark.



Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



Luca, thank you, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants. As always, we strongly appreciate your interest in our company.



I would like to turn straight to the key messages for 2021. And in all modesty, I think it's been an exceptional year, with organic sales