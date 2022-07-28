Half Year 2022 Nestle SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Welcome to the Nestlé First Half 2022 Results Webcast. I'm Luca Borlini, Head of Nestlé's Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider; and our Chief Financial Officer, François Roger. As usual, Mark will begin with key messages and discuss the full year 2022 guidance. François will follow with a review of the first half '22 sales and profit figures. We will then open the lines for your questions.



Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



I'm pleased to report that our growth momentum increased during the second quarter and that we reached 8.1% organic sales growth in the first half. Pricing