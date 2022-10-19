Q3 2022 Nestle SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Mark Schneider, and our Chief Financial Officer, Francois Roger.







Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company. I'm pleased to report that our sales growth momentum continued to increase in the third quarter. As a result, we're now reaching organic sales growth of 8.5% for the 9-month