Full Year 2022 Nestle SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Good afternoon, and good morning to everyone. A warm welcome to the NestlÃ© Full Year 2022 Results Webcast and thanks for joining. I'm Luca Borlini, Head of NestlÃ© Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Mark Schneider; and our CFO, FranÃ§ois Roger. Mark will begin with an overview of 2022 and discuss the 2023 guidance. FranÃ§ois will follow with a review of the full year 2022 sales and profit figures. We will then open up the lines for your questions. Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer.



And now I hand over to Mark.



Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company. Thanks for joining us. It's good to update you today on where we are. As you can imagine, a lot has happened in this turbulent and demanding year. And all the more, I'm pleased to say that