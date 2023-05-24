Nestle SA Fireside Chat with JPMorgan Transcript

May 24, 2023 / NTS GMT

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Analyst



Good afternoon. Good morning. Thank you, everyone, for joining me today. I am Celine Pannuti; and I head the staples research at JPMorgan. I am delighted today, as part of our CEO fireside chat series, to be joined by Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestle. Good afternoon, Mark.



Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO



Good afternoon. Thanks for coming out to see us.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co. - AnalystYeah. Thank you for hosting me here in your headquarter in Vevey, Switzerland. Mark, maybe we'll start with a broad question on the endless volatility that we see in the marketplace and from a macroeconomic standpoint. If I look at the sector and yourself, we have seen in the past quarter the hit from destocking, the hit from the normalization of consumption post-COVID, as well as your choice to decide to go for SKU rationalization, and maybe some of the M&A that didn't work out the way it was expected.